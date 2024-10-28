News & Insights

Sky Metals Unveils Promising Tallebung Tin Project Results

October 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited has reported promising results from its Tallebung Tin Project, highlighting a significant upgrade in tin concentration through ore sorting. The company’s recent drilling activities have revealed high-grade tin mineralization, underscoring the project’s potential for expansion. These advancements position Sky Metals for further exploration and development, aiming to enhance the project’s economic viability.

