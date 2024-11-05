News & Insights

Sky Metals Targets Expansion at Tallebung Tin Project

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited is eyeing expansion as it continues exploration at its Tallebung Tin Project, aiming to enhance its Mineral Resource Estimate. The company is focusing on drilling efforts to boost confidence in the project’s potential, which currently holds an exploration target of 23-32 million tonnes at 0.14-0.17% tin. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks in mining operations and fluctuating commodity prices.

