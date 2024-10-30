Sky Metals Suspends Trading Ahead of Capital Raising

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited (ASX: SKY) has requested a temporary trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement about a capital raising initiative. This move is expected to create anticipation among investors, with trading resuming by November 4, 2024, at the latest. Investors are keenly waiting for further details on the company’s strategic financial decision.

