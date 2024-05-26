News & Insights

Stocks

Sky Metals Strikes New Tin Prospects at Tallebung

May 26, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited has announced a promising expansion in their Tallebung Tin Project, with significant visual tin mineralization found beyond the previously known deposit extent. The discovery, made in drillhole TBRC078, has led to the addition of 24 new drill sites to the current program, aiming to expand the deposit further south and test northern extensions. With the potential to significantly increase the Mineral Resource Estimate, the company eagerly anticipates assay results in the near future.

For further insights into AU:SKY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.