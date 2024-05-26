Sky Metals Strikes New Tin Prospects at Tallebung

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited has announced a promising expansion in their Tallebung Tin Project, with significant visual tin mineralization found beyond the previously known deposit extent. The discovery, made in drillhole TBRC078, has led to the addition of 24 new drill sites to the current program, aiming to expand the deposit further south and test northern extensions. With the potential to significantly increase the Mineral Resource Estimate, the company eagerly anticipates assay results in the near future.

For further insights into AU:SKY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.