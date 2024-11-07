News & Insights

Sky Metals to Quote 87.6 Million Shares on ASX

November 07, 2024

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 87.6 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued on November 8, 2024. This development is likely to attract investors’ attention as it could influence the company’s market position and stock performance. The move follows previously disclosed transactions, signaling strategic growth initiatives by Sky Metals.

