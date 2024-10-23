Sky Metals Limited Prepares for Strategic AGM Decisions

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting set for November 25, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Richard Hill. The agenda also features the approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities and the issuance of incentive performance rights to directors, highlighting strategic decisions that could impact the company’s future direction. Shareholders are encouraged to review the materials thoroughly to make informed voting decisions that will affect their investments.

