Sky Metals Limited Director Increases Stake

Sky Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Rimas Kairaitis, who has acquired an additional 3 million performance rights, set to expire in December 2027. These changes, approved at the 2024 AGM, highlight evolving strategic interests within the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential future growth opportunities.

