Sky Metals Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.
Sky Metals Limited has reported a change in the indirect interest of Director Richard Hill, with Silverpeak Nominees Pty Ltd acquiring 3 million new performance rights across various expiration dates, while retaining existing shares and performance rights. This adjustment may signal strategic positioning for future growth, capturing the attention of investors tracking the company’s financial maneuvers.
