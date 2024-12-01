Sky Metals CEO to Present at Investor Conferences

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited’s CEO, Oliver Davies, will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conferences in Sydney and Melbourne this December. These events offer investors and shareholders a chance to engage with the company and gain insights into its future strategies. The Melbourne conference will also be livestreamed for online viewers.

