Sky Metals Boosts Tallebung Tin Project with $6M Raising

November 03, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Ltd is set to raise $6 million to fund the next phase of its Tallebung Tin Project in NSW, which includes resource expansion drilling and further metallurgical studies. The capital raising will be achieved through a share placement priced at $0.05 per share, attracting strong interest from both existing shareholders and new investors. This funding positions Sky Metals to advance the project towards mining feasibility studies, highlighting the project’s promising potential.

