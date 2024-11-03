News & Insights

Stocks

Sky Metals Announces New Share Issuance Plan

November 03, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Sky Metals Limited (AU:SKY) has released an update.

Sky Metals Limited is set to issue 120 million new ordinary shares, with the proposed issuance date slated for November 8, 2024. This move by the company, announced on November 4, indicates a strategic step to potentially raise capital and enhance its market position. Investors keen on Sky Metals should watch for potential impacts on stock valuation.

