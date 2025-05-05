SKY Leasing Acquires JetBlue Ventures For Undisclosed Terms

Markets
(RTTNews) - Aircraft leasing and innovative lease management services provider SKY Leasing, LLC, on Monday announced that it has acquired JetBlue Ventures, a subsidiary of the airline company JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU).

The transaction and financial terms were not disclosed.

This deal marks the next phase of growth for JetBlue Ventures, giving it more chances to support founders and develop innovative technologies by using SKY's industry relationships, global reach, and access to capital.

JetBlue is expected to remain a strategic partner to JetBlue Ventures and its portfolio companies.

The JetBlue Ventures name will continue to be used under a brand licensing agreement.

In the pre-market trading, SKY Leasing is 1.46% lesser at $4.6903 on the Nasdaq.

