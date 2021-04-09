Sky Italia to cut workforce by 25% in 4 year plan - sources

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Comcast's CMCSA.O Italian unit SKY has told national union representatives it plans to reduce its total workforce, including contractors, by 25% under a four year reorganization plan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The cuts are expected to yield savings of about 300 million euros ($356.76 million), the sources added.

Italy's top pay TV player SKY intends to manage the redundancies on a voluntary basis through agreements with the unions, one of the sources said.

SKY's operating model has been challenged by video app services like Netflix NFLX.O, Amazon Prime Video and DAZN offering flat-rate deals to view movies, series and premium sport content via internet-enabled devices.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

