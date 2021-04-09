Sky Italia to cut total workforce by 25% in 4-yr plan - sources

Add details

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Comcast's CMCSA.O Italian unit SKY has told national union representatives it plans to reduce its total workforce, including contractors, by 25% under a four year reorganization plan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The cuts are expected to yield savings of about 300 million euros ($356.76 million), the sources added.

Italy's top pay TV player SKY intends to manage the redundancies on a voluntary basis through agreements with the unions, a third source said.

SKY currently employs nearly 11,000 people in Italy, including some 5,000 direct employees.

The staff reduction plan is part of a broader re-organisation of SKY's operations in Italy in response to stiffer competition in the industry from video apps like Netflix NFLX.O, Amazon Prime Video AMZN.O and sport streaming service DAZN that are offering flat-rate deals to view movies, series and premium sport content via internet-enabled devices.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

