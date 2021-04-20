US Markets
CMCSA

Sky Italia CEO Ibarra to step down - internal memo

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published

Maximo Ibarra is to step down as chief executive of pay-TV service Sky Italia and will leave the company owned by U.S. media group Comcast after the end of July, an internal memo showed.

Adds more detail

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Maximo Ibarra is to step down as chief executive of pay-TV service Sky Italia and will leave the company owned by U.S. media group Comcast CMCSA.O after the end of July, an internal memo showed.

In the message to staff, seen by Reuters, Stephen van Rooyen, Sky's CEO for the UK and Europe, said the search for a new Italy head had already begun and he would help lead the transition with help from Karl Holmes, chief operating officer for Europe.

Two industry sources said Ibarra was headed for Engineering, an Italian IT services provider that changed hands in February when investment firms Apax Partners and Neuberger Berman sold a controlling stake to Bain Capital.

Sky Italia earlier this month unveiled a reorganisation plan that envisages cutting a quarter of its workforce over the next four years.

The group, which is Italy's top pay-TV player, last month suffered a blow when top flight soccer league Serie A awarded the bulk of domestic screening rights to streaming services DAZN.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jane Merriman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular