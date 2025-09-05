Markets
SKYH

Sky Harbour Secures $200 Mln Tax-Exempt Facility From J.P. Morgan For Hangar Expansion

September 05, 2025 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) has closed a $200 million tax-exempt warehouse drawdown committed bank facility with J.P. Morgan as lender and administrative agent.

The borrower is Sky Harbour Capital II, a wholly owned subsidiary, with the note issued through the Public Finance Authority of Wisconsin.

The facility allows drawdowns for new hangar projects with 65% leverage, a five-year bullet maturity, and an interest rate of about 5.60%. It includes capitalized monthly interest for three years, no prepayment penalty at refinancing, and may expand to $300 million subject to approval.

The CEO said the agreement reflects J.P. Morgan's tailored support for Sky Harbour's needs, while the CFO noted it was the most cost-efficient mechanism after a competitive process, providing flexibility for project funding and long-term refinancing.

Legal and advisory support was provided by McGuireWoods, Attolles Law, Greenberg Traurig, Morrison & Foerster, and Lexton Infrastructure Solutions.

Friday SKYH closed at $9.99, down 2.63%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKYH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.