Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sky Harbour Group Corp (Symbol: SKYH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.68, changing hands as low as $9.52 per share. Sky Harbour Group Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.22 per share, with $14.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.