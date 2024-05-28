News & Insights

Sky Harbour Group Secures Lease for Airport Expansion

May 28, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) has shared an announcement.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation announced a significant development in its business expansion with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s approval of a lease agreement for a new campus at Stewart International Airport. This move, detailed in a press release and subject to the company’s ongoing disclosures with the SEC, indicates Sky Harbour’s commitment to growth despite the inherent uncertainties of future projections outlined in their cautionary statement. Investors should note the potential impact of this expansion on the company’s future while considering the associated risks highlighted in their filings.

