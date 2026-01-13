Sky Harbour Group Corporation - Equity Warrant (SKYH.WS) Price Target Increased by 12.48% to 1.23

The average one-year price target for Sky Harbour Group Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:SKYH.WS) has been revised to $1.23 / share. This is an increase of 12.48% from the prior estimate of $1.09 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.89 to a high of $1.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.46% from the latest reported closing price of $0.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sky Harbour Group Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYH.WS is 0.03%, an increase of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 2,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 630K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH.WS by 34.13% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 516K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH.WS by 32.04% over the last quarter.

CAPROCK Group holds 311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH.WS by 51.16% over the last quarter.

Alpha Cubed Investments holds 276K shares. No change in the last quarter.

