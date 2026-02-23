Sky Harbour Group Corporation - Equity Warrant (SKYH.WS) Price Target Decreased by 18.28% to 0.94

The average one-year price target for Sky Harbour Group Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:SKYH.WS) has been revised to $0.94 / share. This is a decrease of 18.28% from the prior estimate of $1.15 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.68 to a high of $1.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sky Harbour Group Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYH.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 44.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.02% to 2,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 630K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 516K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 370K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH.WS by 50.70% over the last quarter.

CAPROCK Group holds 311K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Alpha Cubed Investments holds 271K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH.WS by 58.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

