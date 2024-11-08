News & Insights

Stocks

Sky Gold Partners with Gaia Life for Growth

November 08, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sky Gold Corp (TSE:SKYG) has released an update.

Sky Gold Corp has partnered with Gaia Life Capital Inc. to enhance investor acquisition through data-driven media strategies as the company advances its Evening Star project in Nevada. Under the four-month agreement, Gaia Life will receive compensation in cash and stock options, emphasizing the importance of increased exposure for Sky Gold’s growth. This strategic move aims to boost Sky Gold’s presence in the market.

For further insights into TSE:SKYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.