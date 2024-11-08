Sky Gold Partners with Gaia Life for Growth

Sky Gold Corp (TSE:SKYG) has released an update.

Sky Gold Corp has partnered with Gaia Life Capital Inc. to enhance investor acquisition through data-driven media strategies as the company advances its Evening Star project in Nevada. Under the four-month agreement, Gaia Life will receive compensation in cash and stock options, emphasizing the importance of increased exposure for Sky Gold’s growth. This strategic move aims to boost Sky Gold’s presence in the market.

