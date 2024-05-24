Sky Gold Corp. Initiates Major Financing and Exploration

Sky Gold Corp (TSE:SKYG) has released an update.

Sky Gold Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $500,000 through the sale of 10 million units at $0.05 each to fund their exploration activities and for general corporate purposes. The units include a common share and a purchase warrant, with the latter allowing holders to buy additional shares at $0.07 for 36 months post-closing. The company is also preparing for an extensive spring exploration program in Ontario and intends to drill at their Evening Star property in Nevada, indicating a robust period of operational advancements.

For further insights into TSE:SKYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.