Sky Blue 11 Company Limited Announces Board Composition

November 08, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Balk 1798 Group Limited (HK:1010) has released an update.

Sky Blue 11 Company Limited, previously known as Balk 1798 Group Limited, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company’s key committees. The board consists of Executive Directors Li Weina and Zhang Yu, alongside Independent Non-executive Directors Ching Ching and Song Donglin, who are instrumental in the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. This update highlights the company’s commitment to strong governance and accountability.

