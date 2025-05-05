$SKX stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKX stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,001,283,545 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SKX:
$SKX Insider Trading Activity
$SKX insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 93,524 shares for an estimated $5,785,477.
- DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,132 shares for an estimated $4,447,666.
- MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,930 shares for an estimated $2,738,213.
- MARK A NASON (Executive Vice President) sold 12,046 shares for an estimated $796,012
- PHILLIP PACCIONE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,994 shares for an estimated $622,590
- JOHN M VANDEMORE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,112 shares for an estimated $310,605
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SKX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $SKX stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,924,962 shares (+15774.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,859,342
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 3,621,391 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,502,330
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,619,770 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,153,334
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,381,463 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,889,572
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,379,061 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,303,083
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC added 1,074,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,272,241
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,041,677 shares (+772.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,042,361
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SKX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SKX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKX forecast page.
$SKX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SKX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 04/25/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 04/14/2025
- Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $85.0 on 12/09/2024
You can track data on $SKX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.