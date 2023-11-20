SKX or NKE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Shoes and Retail Apparel sector have probably already heard of Skechers (SKX) and Nike (NKE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Skechers and Nike are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SKX has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SKX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.30, while NKE has a forward P/E of 28.31. We also note that SKX has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76.

Another notable valuation metric for SKX is its P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NKE has a P/B of 11.56.

Based on these metrics and many more, SKX holds a Value grade of B, while NKE has a Value grade of D.

SKX stands above NKE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SKX is the superior value option right now.

