SKX or DECK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Shoes and Retail Apparel sector might want to consider either Skechers (SKX) or Deckers (DECK). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Skechers and Deckers are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SKX has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SKX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.71, while DECK has a forward P/E of 23.56. We also note that SKX has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33.

Another notable valuation metric for SKX is its P/B ratio of 1.84. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DECK has a P/B of 7.66.

These metrics, and several others, help SKX earn a Value grade of B, while DECK has been given a Value grade of C.

SKX stands above DECK thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SKX is the superior value option right now.

