SKX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.02, changing hands as low as $59.39 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $75.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.66.

