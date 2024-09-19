News & Insights

Markets
SKX

SKX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

September 19, 2024 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.02, changing hands as low as $59.39 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Skechers USA Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $75.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PED
 Institutional Holders of IMRN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.