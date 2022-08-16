SKX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.24, changing hands as high as $41.57 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.50 per share, with $52.322 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.54.

