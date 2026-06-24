SKWD is Beating the Industry on Profitability: Can it Sustain?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has earned investor attention by consistently delivering profitability metrics that stand out in the insurance industry. As the company expands into new specialty markets and integrates acquisitions, the key question is whether it can sustain that performance.

The first-quarter results suggest it is on the right track. Skyward’s combined ratio improved 100 basis points year over year to 89.5%, reflecting strong underwriting discipline. Underwriting income surged 81.2% to $51.6 million. The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 18.2% also remains well above the industry average of 7.4%, highlighting its ability to generate attractive returns from its capital base.

A major growth driver is the acquisition of Apollo Group Holdings, completed at the start of the year. The deal expands Skyward’s specialty insurance capabilities and provides access to Apollo’s Lloyd’s platform. The move adds fee-based revenue streams that can support earnings growth without requiring a proportional increase in balance-sheet risk.

The investment case is not built solely on premium growth. Skyward’s focus on niche markets allows it to maintain pricing discipline and target segments where specialized expertise creates competitive advantages. Management also continues to project healthy earnings growth, premium expansion and rising fee income contributions as the Apollo integration progresses. This can sustain its momentum.

Analysts remain optimistic. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is $4.93 per share, implying 23.3% year-over-year growth, while the revenue estimate of $1.9 billion represents a 33.9% increase. Six upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days further reflect growing confidence in Skyward’s outlook.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are SKWD’s Peers Placed?

Among SKWD’s peers, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL and RLI Corp. RLI continue to set a high bar for underwriting performance. Kinsale has built its reputation on disciplined underwriting in the excess and surplus market, consistently delivering strong profitability and industry-leading returns. RLI has likewise maintained a track record of underwriting profits through careful risk selection and pricing discipline across its specialty insurance lines. Both companies generate returns that exceed industry averages and are often viewed as benchmarks for specialty insurers. SKWD’s improving combined ratio and growing return on equity suggest it is steadily closing the gap with these well-regarded firms.

SKWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Rank

Shares of Skyward have gained 3.4% year to date, outperforming the broader industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Skyward trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15X, down from the industry average of 26.22X. SKWD currently carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.