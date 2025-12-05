SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) Price Target Increased by 20.17% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) has been revised to $4.25 / share. This is an increase of 20.17% from the prior estimate of $3.54 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.13 to a high of $4.46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.85% from the latest reported closing price of $4.29 / share.

SKS Technologies Group Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 23.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKS Technologies Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKS is 0.02%, an increase of 119.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 324.34% to 238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 152K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.