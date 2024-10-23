SKS Technologies Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

SKS Technologies Group Limited (AU:SKS) has released an update.

SKS Technologies Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 21, 2024, in West Melbourne. Shareholders will have the opportunity to discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The AGM will provide a platform for shareholders to engage with management and auditors, ensuring transparency and accountability.

