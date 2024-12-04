SKRR Exploration Urges Online Voting Amid Postal Strike

SKRR Exploration (TSE:SKRR) has released an update.
SKRR Exploration Inc. is urging its shareholders to access and vote on their annual general meeting materials online due to potential postal delivery disruptions caused by a strike. The company assures that all necessary documents are available electronically for both registered and unregistered shareholders.
