SKRR Exploration Urges Online Voting Amid Postal Strike

December 04, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

SKRR Exploration (TSE:SKRR) has released an update.

SKRR Exploration Inc. is urging its shareholders to access and vote on their annual general meeting materials online due to potential postal delivery disruptions caused by a strike. The company assures that all necessary documents are available electronically for both registered and unregistered shareholders.

