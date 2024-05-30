News & Insights

Stocks

SKRR Cancels Deal with Citizen Mining, Resumes Trading

May 30, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SKRR Exploration (TSE:SKRR) has released an update.

SKRR Exploration Inc. has mutually terminated its share exchange agreement with Citizen Mining Corp., initially announced on May 1, 2024. Trading of SKRR’s shares will recommence on June 4, 2024, after a period of suspension following the now-cancelled deal. The company continues to focus on exploring precious and base metals in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor.

For further insights into TSE:SKRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.