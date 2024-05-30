SKRR Cancels Deal with Citizen Mining, Resumes Trading

SKRR Exploration (TSE:SKRR) has released an update.

SKRR Exploration Inc. has mutually terminated its share exchange agreement with Citizen Mining Corp., initially announced on May 1, 2024. Trading of SKRR’s shares will recommence on June 4, 2024, after a period of suspension following the now-cancelled deal. The company continues to focus on exploring precious and base metals in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor.

