Skoda Auto to halt production at Czech Kvasiny plant due to parts shortage - CTK

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VW) VOWG_p.DE Czech car producer Skoda Auto will halt production at its eastern Czech Kvasiny plant for at least a week from Sept. 11 and may limit output at its main plant in Mlada Boleslav due to a parts shortage, news agency CTK said.

The reason is flooding at a supplier of parts for combustion engines in Slovenia, which affected the whole VW group, it said.

Skoda Auto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The car industry is the backbone of Czech manufacturing and has outperformed as manufacturing output has mostly been stagnant or weakening this year.

A Czech-based car assembly plant of Toyota 7203.T has had an outage since Aug. 22, which will last at least until Sept. 15, due to a fire at a Czech supplier, CTK reported on Thursday.

