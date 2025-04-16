SKK Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Bid Price Violation and Compliance Period

SKK Holdings received a Nasdaq notification for not meeting minimum share price requirements, with a compliance period until October 2025.

SKK Holdings Limited, a civil engineering service provider in Singapore, announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq indicating it no longer meets the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share, based on its closing bid price from February 28 to April 11, 2025. The company has a compliance period of 180 days, until October 13, 2025, to rectify this issue. If it fails to comply, it may be granted an additional compliance period under specific conditions. The notification does not result in immediate delisting, and SKK's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "SKK." The company is exploring options to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements, although there is no guarantee of success.

Potential Positives

The Company has been granted a compliance period of 180 days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, providing a structured timeframe to address the issue.

SKK Holdings Limited's shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol “SKK,” allowing investors to maintain their positions without immediate repercussions.

The Company is actively evaluating options to regain compliance, demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing the notification from Nasdaq.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing, which raises concerns about its market performance and financial health.

The press release indicates that failure to regain compliance could lead to delisting, creating potential uncertainty and concern among investors.

There is no assurance provided that the company will be able to regain compliance, which may lead to further negative perceptions regarding its stability and governance.

FAQ

What is the current Nasdaq compliance status of SKK Holdings?

SKK Holdings has been notified of non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement but is actively working to regain compliance.

What actions will SKK Holdings take to regain Nasdaq compliance?

The Company plans to evaluate options, including a potential reverse stock split, to meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirement.

How long does SKK Holdings have to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

SKK Holdings has a compliance period of 180 days, until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Will SKK Holdings' shares be delisted immediately?

No, the notification does not result in immediate delisting; SKK shares will continue to trade under the symbol "SKK."

What does SKK Holdings specialize in?

SKK Holdings specializes in subsurface utility works, civil engineering services, and various public infrastructure projects in Singapore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKK Holdings Limited (“SKK” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SKK), a civil engineering service provider that specializes in subsurface utility works in Singapore, today announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated April 14, 2025, notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from February 28, 2025 to April 11, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.





Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of one hundred eighty (180) calendar days, or until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance in the compliance period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.





The Nasdaq notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ordinary shares, and the shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol “SKK.”





The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq continued listing requirement.







About SKK Holdings Limited







SKK Holdings Limited is a civil engineering service provider that specializes in subsurface utility works in Singapore. We seek to plan, construct and maintain various public works and infrastructure projects that serve the society and the environment. We have over 10 years of experience in providing civil engineering services to our customers in Singapore in numerous public utility projects, including but not limited to power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works and sewer rehabilitation works.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors,” may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.





Contact:





SKK Holdings Limited Contact:





Yee Yen Han





Chief Financial Officer





Telephone +65 6334 3831







skkcfo@skkworks.com.sg







Phaik Shya Koay





Financial Controller





Telephone +65 6334 3831







kelly.koay@skkworks.com.sg





