Skippy Peanut Butter Products Recalled Due To Presence Of Foreign Matter

(RTTNews) - Skippy Foods LLC has recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

There have been no consumer complaints associated with the recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified, the company said in a statement.

The recall involves SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz, with "Best If Used By" date of 04 May 2023 and 05 May 2023.

The affected SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40oz comes with "Best By Use" Date of 05 May 2023.

The recall also involves SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with "Best if Used By" date of 06 May 2023 and 07 May 2023.

The affected SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz comes with Best By Use Date of 10 May 2023.

According to the company, no other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of SKIPPY brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall.

The company advised that consumers should return the affected products to their retailer for an exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.