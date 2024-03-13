News & Insights

Skipify To Add Synchrony Mastercard To Connected Wallet Product

March 13, 2024

(RTTNews) - Skipify announced its partnership with Synchrony (SYF), under which Synchrony Mastercard will be linked to Skipify's Connected Wallet, a digital wallet embedded by merchants to ease many checkout challenges, to provide friction-free shopping experience for cardholders. Skipify's identity-powered wallet recognizes Synchrony cardholders on a merchant's website automatically, autofilling payment details, surfacing available cards, and offering instant access to rewards.

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Francisco, California. It is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Synchrony Ventures, Amex Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Okta Ventures, Point72, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Vinyl, Worldpay, and BDT & MSD Partners.

