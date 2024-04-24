Skip SCHD and Buy This ETF Instead for More Dividend Growth

After going through its annual reconstitution, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) lost some of its fastest-growing dividend stocks and replaced them with much slower dividend-growth stocks. As such, based on its mix of top holdings, I believe the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) has more growth potential moving forward.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 19, 2024. The video was published on April 22, 2024.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

