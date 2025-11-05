Skip College, Not the Paycheck: These 5 No-Degree Medical Jobs Pay Well

The healthcare field is a great place to look if you’re interested in a new career that is less vulnerable to recessions and changes due to artificial intelligence (AI). However, you might not feel like spending several years studying or racking up debt for a degree, which many high-paying medical jobs require.

Luckily, several medical careers only require earning a quicker diploma or certificate and possibly meeting certification or licensure requirements. Here are five no-degree medical jobs that pay well at over $50,000 per year, based on the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Surgical Technologist

Median salary (2024): $62,830

Becoming a surgical technologist might appeal to you if you’d like to work in hospital operating rooms alongside the surgeons who perform procedures. Besides setting up equipment and handing surgeons important items during operations, you’d help prepare and transfer patients and keep the operating room, instruments and supplies sanitary.

You can enter this career via a surgical technology certificate program, which Kaiser Permanente noted takes up to 24 months. You’ll also need to meet your state’s specific requirements and possibly get certified through the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting or another organization.

Licensed Practical Nurse

Median salary (2024): $62,340

If you’d like to care for patients at various medical facilities but don’t want to spend two to four years earning a nursing degree, consider a licensed practical nurse (LPN) career.

Advent Health University noted that LPNs have more basic care duties than RNs and work under the guidance of other medical professionals. They only need to complete a 12- to 18-month diploma or certificate program to qualify for the state licensing exam.

If you later decide you’d like to provide advanced care and take on more responsibilities, you could pursue further education to become an RN, which comes with a large salary bump.

Paramedic

Median salary (2024): $58,410

If you can handle fast-paced work and intense pressure, a paramedic career could offer you the fulfillment of helping others in emergencies and unpredictable work days that rarely get boring. You’d do some similar work as EMTs, like transporting patients and providing initial treatment, as well as use more advanced equipment and medications.

As an aspiring paramedic, you must first become an intermediate-level EMT, which the BLS noted is up to a two-year process involving a non-degree program, certification and licensure. After that, you’d complete another non-degree program for paramedics and meet further certification, work experience and licensure requirements.

Massage Therapist

Median salary (2024): $57,950

Massage therapy may be a good fit if you’d like to work outside of more traditional medical facilities or be self-employed. This in-demand, hands-on job allows you to help clients feel more relaxed and address pain in their muscles and soft tissues. You’d also tailor your techniques to address specific needs, like injury recovery or increased mobility.

According to the BLS, becoming a massage therapist requires a diploma or certificate, which you can earn at a two-year college or private massage school. In most states, you’ll also need to take an exam and get licensed.

Medical Records Specialist

Median salary (2024): $50,250

A medical records specialist job may be a good fit if you prefer working with data and computers over directly caring for patients. This career involves entering patient and insurance data into electronic systems, making sure unauthorized people can’t access the files and understanding medical terminology and billing codes.

While the BLS noted that high school graduates with healthcare experience might qualify without formal education, it’s more common to complete at least a short-term certificate program related to medical records. Some employers also like to see a certification, such as the Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist credential from the National Healthcare Association.

