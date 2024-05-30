News & Insights

Skinvisible Files Patent for Innovative Obesity Drug Delivery System

May 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Skinvisible (SKVI) has provided an update.

On May 29, 2024, a press release announced the filing of a Provisional Patent Application for a novel transdermal delivery composition designed to administer obesity drugs using proprietary technology, Invisicare. The development could potentially enhance the delivery of CB-1 receptor antagonists and GLP-1 receptor agonists, marking a significant advancement in obesity treatment options. This information, while not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act, indicates a forward step for the company in the healthcare market.

