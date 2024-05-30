Skinvisible Files Patent for Innovative Obesity Drug Delivery System

Skinvisible (SKVI) has provided an update.

On May 29, 2024, a press release announced the filing of a Provisional Patent Application for a novel transdermal delivery composition designed to administer obesity drugs using proprietary technology, Invisicare. The development could potentially enhance the delivery of CB-1 receptor antagonists and GLP-1 receptor agonists, marking a significant advancement in obesity treatment options. This information, while not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act, indicates a forward step for the company in the healthcare market.

For an in-depth examination of SKVI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.