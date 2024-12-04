SkinBioTherapeutics Projects Strong FY25 Growth Amidst Expansion

SkinBioTherapeutics (GB:SBTX) has released an update.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc has achieved remarkable growth through strategic acquisitions and expanding its product lineup, resulting in a projected turnover of £6.3 million for FY25. The company has successfully extended its Croda partnership and launched new products in Europe, bolstering its presence in the skin health market. With these developments, SkinBioTherapeutics anticipates becoming cash flow positive by FY25, minimizing the need for further fundraising.

