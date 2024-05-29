SkinBioTherapeutics Issues New Shares Post-Conversion

SkinBioTherapeutics (GB:SBTX) has released an update.

SkinBioTherapeutics, a life science company specializing in skin health, has issued 1,875,316 new ordinary shares following a conversion notice from Macquarie for £150,000 of Convertible Bonds. This issuance is part of a larger £5.0 million convertible bond facility and will bring the total issued shares and voting rights in the company to 202,255,223 upon Admission to AIM, expected on 30 May 2024. Shareholders are advised to use this new total for any notifications required under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

