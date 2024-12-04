News & Insights

SkinBioTherapeutics Expands in Skin Health Market

December 04, 2024 — 11:03 am EST

SkinBioTherapeutics (GB:SBTX) has released an update.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc has announced the posting of its Annual Report and AGM notice to shareholders, with the AGM set for December 27, 2024. The company, specializing in skin health, is expanding its reach through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, focusing on cosmetic skincare and immune-modulating supplements. Investors can access the documents online for detailed insights into the company’s performance and future plans.

