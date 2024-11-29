SkinBioTherapeutics to Announce Full-Year Results

SkinBioTherapeutics (GB:SBTX) has released an update.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc is set to release its full-year financial results on December 4, 2024, as it continues to expand its focus on skin health through innovative technologies and strategic acquisitions. The company will hold a live presentation for investors on December 10, providing an opportunity for existing and potential shareholders to engage directly with the leadership. This move highlights SkinBioTherapeutics’ commitment to transparency and growth in the skin healthcare market.

