$SKIN stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKIN stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,143,453 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SKIN:
$SKIN Insider Trading Activity
$SKIN insiders have traded $SKIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DESIREE GRUBER sold 14,663 shares for an estimated $22,022
$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 8,988,571 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,291,827
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 4,049,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,439,013
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,548,852 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,462,674
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,385,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 992,704 shares (+1653.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,578,399
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 887,468 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,411,074
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 847,525 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,347,564
$SKIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.
Here are some recent targets:
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 05/05/2025
