Stocks
SKIN

$SKIN stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 09, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SKIN stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,143,453 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SKIN:

$SKIN Insider Trading Activity

$SKIN insiders have traded $SKIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DESIREE GRUBER sold 14,663 shares for an estimated $22,022

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SKIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 05/05/2025

You can track data on $SKIN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SKIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.