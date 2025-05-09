$SKIN stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKIN stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,143,453 of trading volume.

$SKIN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SKIN:

$SKIN insiders have traded $SKIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE GRUBER sold 14,663 shares for an estimated $22,022

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SKIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.375.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 05/05/2025

You can track data on $SKIN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.