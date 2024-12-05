Skin Elements to Quote 166 Million New Shares

Skin Elements Limited (AU:SKN) has released an update.
Skin Elements Limited has announced the approval and upcoming quotation of 166,666,665 fully paid ordinary shares following shareholder consent at the recent AGM. This move could potentially attract new investors and increase liquidity in the company’s stock, as they prepare for the securities’ listing on the ASX.
