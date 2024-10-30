Skin Elements Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting

Skin Elements Limited (AU:SKN) has released an update.

Skin Elements Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or lodging a proxy form prior to the meeting. The company will provide the meeting notice electronically in line with recent legislative changes.

For further insights into AU:SKN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.