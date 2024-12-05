News & Insights

Skin Elements Limited to Quote 100M New Securities

December 05, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Skin Elements Limited (AU:SKN) has released an update.

Skin Elements Limited is set to quote 100 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, a move that could pique the interest of investors looking for new market opportunities. This announcement follows the exercise of options, signaling potential growth and investment prospects within the company.

