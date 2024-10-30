News & Insights

Skin Elements Limited Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Skin Elements Limited (AU:SKN) has released an update.

Skin Elements Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 29th in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes online or via proxy forms. The company emphasizes electronic access to meeting documents and compliance with social distancing measures for attendees.

