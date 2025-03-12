$SKIN Earnings Results: $SKIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SKIN ($SKIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $83,500,000, beating estimates of $78,937,463 by $4,562,537.

$SKIN Insider Trading Activity

$SKIN insiders have traded $SKIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE GRUBER sold 14,663 shares for an estimated $22,022

$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

